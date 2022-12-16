NORTH PERTH – The Eden Grove Board made the consent agenda on the Dec. 12 North Perth council meeting. Perth County deemed their application complete on Nov. 25, and the file is titled “County of Perth Official Plan Amendment #212 Eden Grove Village.”
This amendment proposes to adjust the site-specific agriculture policy to permit a mixed-use development on the land which will include new uses. These new uses include 100 units of assisted living suites, 54 additional attached residential units, an addition to commercial space for office and storage, a restaurant, guest suites for the apartment/assisted living units for visitors and a private school.
Currently, the only uses permitted are a nursing home, one place of worship, hotel and conference centre, 100 attached residential units, one commercial recreational use, and a golf course.
There has been a myriad of studies submitted to support the amendment application, such as a planning justification report, functional servicing report, transportation impact study, stormwater management report and a stage one archaeological assessment. A future public meeting will be held and the proper notice will be given for the property, located between Gowanstown and Palmerston on Highway 23.