LISTOWEL – Santa made a stop in the town of Listowel this past weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, the North Perth Chamber of Commerce held two events with the jolly gift-giver taking centre stage. From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., there were pictures with Santa available for children at Parkview Gardens in Listowel. Kids were able to spill their Christmas wish list to Old Saint Nick, get their face painted, and enjoy warm hot chocolate. At 5 p.m., the Santa Claus parade began its new route. This was its largest turnout yet, with over 60 festive floats from local businesses. Holiday cheer was not in short supply, as large crowds gathered downtown to get a glimpse of Santa Claus and enjoy the parade.
“The Chamber couldn’t make this day complete without all the assistance from the Chamber’s partners and the business community’s financial support,” stated the North Perth Chamber of Commerce website.