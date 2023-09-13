Hampton's mayor says the town is hoping to get shovels in the ground on its $20.75 million arena project after picking a project manager.
Mayor Bob Doucet said four applications came in to manage construction of the Hampton Multipurpose Centre, planned to open in 2025 in the town's William Bell Drive Business Park.
The tender for the 539-seat arena, which comes with an NHL-sized ice surface, six locker rooms, an indoor walking track, and a community room, was awarded to Quispamsis-based Bird Construction at a meeting Aug. 31, Doucet said.
"It was great to see that a local company, Bird, was the best option," Doucet said, saying they'd now work. "We're hoping to get this out to tender and shovels in the ground here by fall."
In 2021, the town was approved for federal and provincial funding for the project, which was set to cost $15.5 million with the town and nearby local service districts chipping in $5.3 million. Cost increases since then had raised the price tag to $20.75 million, and the town had to re-apply at the higher cost, according to Doucet.
"I met with the premier and said we're going to need some help here," he said. "The province and the feds came on board for the help with the overcosting."
According to communications director Megan O'Brien Harrison, the municipal contribution is now $6.45 million, which is 31 per cent, with the federal government funding 40 per cent at $8.3 million and the province funding 29 per cent at $6 million.
Doucet said work on the new facility began 9 to 10 years ago, and that it was "huge" to get a replacement as their existing arena had been getting old.
"Our old facility, we'd been band-aiding that for a few years now," he said, adding that the walking track and community room would bring a benefit. "It's going to have so much more than just an ice surface."
The tender documents specify a planned construction start date in October 2023, with construction hoped to end by August 2025.
The town is also looking to push resurfacing work for William Bell Drive to accommodate the new rink as well as future subdivisions in the area, Doucet said.