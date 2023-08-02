Strathmore local Justin Cook is once again hosting a bottle drive in support of the Strathmore Overnight Shelter and is hoping to surpass his previous donations.
Cook has previously done similar drives for the shelter, travelling around Wheatland County and into Calgary to collect recyclables in his personal vehicle.
“They are not asking me to do it … I have done this two or three times in the past now and I just do it in my spare time for them,” said Cook. “I also do a donation drive for detox and I guess the reason for both of these drives is I am an alcoholic and I am in the program of recovery. That is why I do this.”
Cook added he wanted to help those who may be forgotten about and who are in need of help to get back on their feet.
The Strathmore Overnight Shelter is in consistent need of things such as laundry detergent, hygiene articles, clothes, bleach and garbage bags, among many other basic supplies.
“Coming from alcoholism, I have utilized services in the past similar to them … a huge goal of mine would be to beat my record by double, to fill half a dozen truck’s worth of bottles,” he said.
Elizabeth Karp, executive director of the Strathmore Overnight Shelter, said she and the facility are always grateful for anything and everything the community can spare and bring in to support them.
“Especially with food items and operational costs, and as usual, laundry detergent … some of our utilities, it helps towards all of that,” she said. “This time of year, usually the shelter is not as busy, but we have been full almost every night. It is an unusual amount for this time of year that I am seeing, so our expenses are up.”
Cook, who had previously taken a hiatus from completing his bottle drive for the shelter, said he was recently reminded of the needs of the shelter via a post on social media regarding things they were in need of.
Originally, the goal was to surprise the shelter with the donation, though in raising awareness about his effort online, Karp caught word of what was going on.
“It’s a huge blessing. It helps a lot, and it also helps with an awareness – community awareness that the shelter is still there and we are in need of help,” she said.
Cook’s bottle drive will be running Aug. 5 and 6 in Strathmore, Calgary, Langdon, Okotoks, and Chestermere. Bottle pick up can be scheduled by calling 403-969-3694. More information about how to otherwise support the overnight shelter can be found online via their website and social media platforms.