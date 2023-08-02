The final federally funded community works fund payment for the Regional District of Nanaimo is estimated at $1.9 million.
The final payment will be received this year as the 10-year Gas Tax Agreement between the federal and provincial governments and the Union of BC Municipalities concludes in 2024. The funds can be put toward public infrastructure projects including recreation and parks.
Formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund, the federal Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBD) delivers $2 billion annually to 3,600 communities across the country. In B.C., outside of Metro Vancouver, which has its own funding allocation formula, 75 per cent of CCBD funding from the federal government is allocated to local governments as the community works fund (CWF) and 25 per cent is pooled into an application-based strategic priories fund.
Planned RDN spending in 2023 of CWF includes $250,000 out of the regional projects pot for the Nile Creek pedestrian bridge connected to the Lighthouse Country Regional Trail located in Electoral Area H. The opening balance of available funds in the Area B fund as of January was $427,184. From 2023-25, $624,665 has been budgeted, with $195,239 allocated for 2023. The project list includes Gabriola Village Trail paving as well as Huxley Park skate park, parking construction and tennis building replacement. In 2024, $300,000 is budgeted for Cox Community Park improvements.
Since the current agreement began through to 2022, $699,154 of community works funding has been put toward projects in Area B.