The Mushkegowuk grand chief election is going to a recount.
The Mushkegowuk chief electoral officer Sherry Davey has announced that a recount will be held for the grand chief vote that occurred on Friday, Aug. 25. The recount will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Early Saturday morning, Walter Leo Friday was declared the grand chief elect with 365 votes. If the numbers remain the same, he will serve a four-year term.
Incumbent Alison Linklater received 359 votes and Ernest Beck received 275, with 45 ballots being marked as spoiled.
Recounts can be requested by candidates who have lost by less than 30 votes, according to the Mushkegowuk election code.
It can only happen once unless the chief electoral officer considers it necessary.
Linklater said that she asked for the recount, not to question the results, but as a chance to learn.
"I wish Leo and Amos and Natasha the very best in the next four years," she said. "It's just to learn and to better our election code for the future."
Mushkegowuk Council represents seven First Nations in Northern Ontario.
Amos Wesley was elected as deputy grand chief north, with 370 votes.
He will be representing Fort Albany First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation and Attawapiskat First Nation.
Natasha Martin was acclaimed as deputy grand chief south.
She will represent Chapleau Cree First Nation, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Missanabie Cree First Nation.
This is the first time there have been two deputy grand chief positions.
This is also the first time email voting has been an option for members to cast their ballot.