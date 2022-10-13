Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is proceeding with a pilot for a district-run before and after school care program following a unanimous vote from the board of trustees at their Sept. 28 meeting.
The pilot would begin at one site and would be for school-aged children only. Currently the school district licenses space to 11 different child care providers at 23 sites for a total of 723 spaces. Some school sites also have services supported by Ministry of Children and Family Development.
“I’m pleased to see the outcome and what might be possible to achieve using our own forces in the system,” Trustee Greg Keller said before the board vote.
“As the system continues to come out of the pandemic, staff cannot recommend expanding the district’s mandate to include before and after school care broadly,” a memo outlining the considerations made so far says. “The human resource issue is the single biggest challenge facing the district’s current services, even before considering the single largest expansion of services since the expansion to full-day kindergarten.
“The risk of a small program running short is significant.”
Staffing would need to include an administrator, education assistants or responsible adults, an administrative assistant as well as custodial and maintenance persons. With EAs, the school district estimates total expenses to be $188,772 per location. Staffed with RAs, it estimates expenses of $174,990.
The district says that in order for the program to break even, the daily fee for parents/guardians would be $22.50 per day if staffed with RAs, or $24 per day if staffed with EAs.
Gabriola Elementary is one of the few schools in the district with no child care, infant/toddler through multi-age or MCFD spaces at this time. The school district intends to run its pilot program in a school with the space available and that also has no current provider, according to Secretary Treasurer Mark Walsh.
“While Gabriola does fit the criteria, the district needs to ensure it has sufficient staff, including replacement staff, and are likely to target a school that can draw on employees from multiple other sites,” Walsh said.
In January, the school district was meant to begin a seamless day pilot program at Pleasant Valley Elementary through funding from the Ministry of Education and Child Care. That program ran into delays related to the licensing and sharing of space and filling hard-to-fill positions and didn’t begin until September; however the experience has been “helpful in understanding the complexity of the provision of before and after school programming,” the staff memo says.
“Providing district before and after school care programming is anticipated to be a challenge,“ the memo concludes. “Nevertheless, there are clear benefits to our families and employees if a sustainable program can be built.”