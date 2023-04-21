A first-ever conference in Nunavik to address substance use and addiction in the region will be held later this year.
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services and Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre are teaming up to host the Ungammuatuq conference, which means “moving forward” in Inuktitut.
It will be held June 26 to 29 in Kuujjuaq at the new Isuarsivik building. Other activities will be on the land and at the Kuujjuaq Forum.
The aim is to break the stigma around substance use and addictions, says Virginie Richard, the health board’s communications officer.
Discussion topics include roots of addiction, addressing stigma, introduction to harm reduction, overdose response and prevention training.
“People who use drugs and/or alcohol, as well as their loved ones, are often victims of stigmatization and this contributes to their isolation, feelings of powerlessness and hinders access to services that could help them,” Richard said in an email.
“It’s time to open up this conversation at the regional level from a perspective of inclusion, harm reduction, trauma-informed care and cultural safety.”
Richard said the conference is open to anyone from the general public in Nunavik who is interested in learning.
The deadline to register is April 20 at 5 p.m. ET.
“This is not a conference for professionals only, in fact it’s the opposite,” she said.
“Priority will be given to Nunavimmiut who do not have access to training that addresses substance use and addiction.”
Registration is online on the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services’ website.