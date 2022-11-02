The large gym at the Swan Hills School was filled with excitement, chants, and cheers this weekend from fans and teammates throughout the Halloween Howler volleyball tournament. After 14 games over Friday and Saturday, the Onoway Senior Boys and the Fox Creek Senior Girls were left standing as the 2022 Halloween Howler Champions.
The Swan Hills Grizzlies Senior Boys beat out Fox Creek to take 4th place, and the Senior Girls surpassed Slave Lake to take 3rd. Students from junior high bolstered both senior teams to fill out their ranks. The junior high players were doing double duty as they also play for the junior teams.
The Howler was the Senior Boys’ first opportunity to play against other schools this season. The Senior Girls are currently ranked 4th out of eight teams in their league. The referee for the tournament had commented that the current Senior Girl’s team was the best that he had seen from Swan Hills in years.
Go Grizzlies!