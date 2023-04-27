The Medicine Hat Public School Division is holding a special community meeting tonight to discuss community support and coping skills in the face of loss.
The meeting, being held in collaboration with all local school jurisdictions, several mental health community partners and in partnership with the Brandon Niwa Legacy Fund, will take place at the Eresman Theatre at Medicine Hat College from 7-8:30 p.m.
The division hopes to connect with families and provide information to parents and community members, believing that encouraging dialogue will help it plan ahead on how best to support the community.
While the notice for the meeting is short, there is an urgent need for it. The division understands parents are feeling hyper-vigilant in the aftermath of a recent death of a student who attended Crescent Heights High School. At the meeting, tools will be shared to aid parents when talking to their children about loss or self harm.
MHPSD is seeking input from parents and a short survey has been posted on the division’s website at https://www.mhpsd.ca/news/conversation-on-loss-suicide--self-harm-1682541520699.
This is an in-person meeting that will also be live streamed and recorded. Those who have access to Microsoft Teams can join the meeting virtually and the link is on the same webpage as the survey above. There will be an opportunity to ask questions during the event and online attendees can ask questions using the chat function in Teams.
Any questions can be directed to communications@sd76.ab.ca.