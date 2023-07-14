Building an in-store memorial to Memorial Arena was a labour of love for Game Time Sports owner Trevor Aubie. Aubie is the second generation owner of the family-run business that sits opposite to the venerable arena on the Vees Drive roundabout. “You can feel the history so much when you walk into Memorial Arena,” said Aubie, who played minor and junior hockey there while growing up. “It’s always been such a great place to go and so important to myself and my family and I wanted to bring that into the store and have other people share that same feeling. “To be honest, I just wanted to have a memory of Memorial Arena in here as something for people to look at if that rink disappears.” He did the majority of the work himself with some help from business neighbour Sherwood Signs and Graphics. The matter of demolition of Memorial was back before council again last spring, however there has been no immediate decision on its fate. Aubie’s display, that includes a unique ice surface design, recreates the back wall of the arena that is a tribute to the many local hockey greats and teams that have come before. One of the names on that wall and someone feeling Aubie’s love is 92-year-old Ivan McLelland, the goalie on the 1955 World Cup champions Penticton Vees men’s hockey team. “When I go into that place (Memorial) I feel like I’m going home again,” said McLelland. “It’s hard to describe, but I just feel so good about it and now here’s something at Game Time that when you walk into that place of business you just feel like you’re back in Memorial. “Seeing that memorial really gave me a lift. Oh my goodness gracious it’s even got where the zamboni goes in and out. Trevor’s really picked up on something that’s truly unique.” For McLelland, while the World Championship was great, it was winning the Allan Cup the year before in front of the screaming hometown crowd that was his biggest highlight at Memorial. The Allan Cup is the trophy awarded annually to Canada’s senior champions. According to Aubie the reaction so far to the display has been; “Well, surprised actually. People have actually been pretty much impressed with how it has turned out. Just a cool tribute.” For the owner, this is just the beginning, he plans to cover some of the inside walls, “and ceiling if necessary” with photos of local hockey players of the past. “I really want this to be a place where moms and dads can bring their kids,” said Aubie. Built in 1951, Memorial Arena is a throwback and reflection of many other similar buildings throughout Canada and is reportedly one of the last of its kind. It was constructed as a post Second World War “living memorial” to Penticton residents who lost their lives in that conflict. In addition to hockey, the arena has been home to figure skating, lacrosse, entertainment events and other community activities. At the time of its construction, the laminated beams used for the half-barrel-shaped roof were the largest of their kind in North America. Those beams were reinforced with steel during renovations in the 1990s to extend its longevity. Regardless of the future of Memorial Arena, it’s hockey legacy will live on at Game Time Sports.
Labour of love for Memorial
- Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Penticton Herald
