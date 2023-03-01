ST. MARY’S – Staff at the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s have been busy on policy development lately, according to Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan.
“I just wanted to highlight that administrative staff have been working on a lot of policy development recently,” she told a recent council meeting, adding: “And it’s not just policies [related to] the fire services, emergency services or conference centre. We’ve also been working on standard operating procedures [SOPs].”
She said, “As we see, we are starting to need certain ones and will try to implement them right away. We’ll put them into draft and give a little bit of time for the staff to use with the intention that these SOPs will become part of the updated municipal working policy.”
In a brief oral synopsis of her more fulsome written presentation, Jordan did not elaborate on the reasons for the new policy development work, but several guidelines about professional comportment — available on the municipality’s website — are years old, including those covering the chief administrative officer (approved March 9, 2015) and the general code of conduct for councillors and staff (June 10, 2019).
In recent weeks, municipalities across Nova Scotia have updated many of their human resources standards and mandates. Halifax Regional Municipality, for example, now has no fewer than 58 specific policies for employees, covering everything from workplace violence prevention to inclement weather and scent reduction.