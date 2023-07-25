A handful of tenants have left. Some are staying put. Others are searching for housing but fear they can't afford to move.
Tenants of two apartment buildings in northeast London are dealing with the fallout of eviction notices they received in April, telling them they have to vacate by Aug. 31 to make way for major renovations.
Fearing they can't afford to rent housing in London's tight and costly market, some tenants at 1270 and 1280 Webster St. have opted to take renovated units at a higher rent. About 14 renters, most of whom didn't receive the notices, have either moved already or are on their way out, tenant Sharon Hodgson said.
"Some of their units are already being renovated right now. The majority of those people did not receive a N13 notice but they were so afraid (of being driven out)," she said, noting some renters received incentives as large as $5,000 if they moved out by a certain date.
A six-year resident of 1270 Webster St., Hodgson is one of nearly two dozen tenants told they were being evicted while renovations were being done at their units, expected to take seven to 10 months.
A senior on pension support, she pays $980 per month for a one-bedroom unit. And in a city where the average rent for a one-bedroom sat at $1,755 in June – according to Rentals.ca, a website used by landlords to advertise their units – Hodgson fears she won't have anywhere else to go.
"I'm semi-retired right now. My pension and working part time is not going to cover that," she said.
"I will stay here because ... where am I going to go? Where am I going to go to a shelter? I'm not going to be able to come up with $3,000 or $4,000 a month rent."
Webster Apts., Inc. took ownership of the two 66-unit buildings in April. Company records show the director is listed as Michael Klein with a Toronto mailing address.
The Free Press has repeatedly reached out to Webster Apartments, for comment, but received no response. Tuesday, a woman who tenants say is the new building manager told a reporter, "No comment."
Ontario landlords can legally apply to evict tenants for renovations if vacancies are needed for the work. Tenants have the first right of refusal to move back into the upgraded units at the same price they previously paid, provided they say they want to return.
But critics call these landlord measures “renovictions” that force people to seek housing elsewhere during the upgrades and never return. Then the landlords can charge much higher rents to new tenants.
Many of the Webster tenants facing eviction are seniors, single parents and families with children living on monthly pensions, Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP).
Some say they feel stuck, left either searching for other rental housing in a super tight and expensive market or waiting to be forced out.
It's a similar story for Melissa Chambers, a 16-year resident of the building who uses a wheelchair and gets a disability pension. Chambers said she cannot afford to rent elsewhere but is uncertain about taking the company's offer to move into a unit for $300 more than the $900 she pays now.
"I'm still wanting to get out. I don't want to live here," she said, but "as it stands now, that's the most feasible."
Chambers was among the tenants who attended a rally outside the apartments on Tuesday, one of several nationwide protests marking the National Day of Action to Stop Corporate Landlords.
Members of ACORN Canada’s London chapter set up shop outside the property to call for the federal government to end apartment sales to corporate landlords.
"We're here today because coast-to-coast corporate landlords are buying all the affordable apartment buildings on the market, and then using predatory tactics to extract as much value as possible," said Anna Ierullo, an outreach captain with ACORN London.
"In London, tenants are experiencing harm caused by corporate landlords firsthand," she said, pointing to the case of the Webster apartments.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada