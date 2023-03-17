WALKERTON – The Walkerton Optimist Club will be celebrating the sweet taste of spring with Maplefest, at Meadow Ridge near Walkerton on April 1.

A traditional pancake breakfast with sausages and real maple syrup will be served on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is by donation.

There’ll be live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and a self-guided nature walk.

The sugar camp will be open Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facilities are fully accessible with wheelchair access. Amber and dark maple syrup will be available for purchase.

Wear your boots and dress warmly!

