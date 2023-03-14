Despite the snow, many minds are turning towards the pitch, and Callander and East Ferris is now open for registrations for the 2023 youth soccer season. Registration costs $80 per child, and $70 for each additional child in the same family.
Kids aged 4 to 12 can participate, and all games take place at Vrebosch Park in Corbeil and at Yarlasky Park in Callander. This year’s deadline to register is May 12, and games will begin mid-June and run until around August 17.
Registration forms are available on East Ferris’ website, and Callander’s website as well, so register where you live, and kids from Bonfield, Powassan, and Chisholm are always welcome to join as well. If you have questions, give Jenna Cowden a call in East Ferris, at 705-752-3566 extension 222.
Cowden is the Recreation Coordinator for East Ferris, and she’s been involved with running the youth soccer program for over seven years. The popularity of the pitch keeps rising, and last year, 299 kids were out there chasing the ball.
This year, Cowden thinks that record might be beat. She noted that coaches are always welcome, as the league needs some volunteers to help with the teams. Usually parents or older students take on the role, and if anyone is interested in lending a foot, feel free to call Cowden.
As for referees, you won’t be needed in this league, as there is no score tallied and the coaches enforce the rules. “We encourage sportsmanship and cooperation,” Cowden said, “and they have the opportunity to learn about soccer, get exercise and have fun.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.