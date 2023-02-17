The Nature Conservancy of Canada is encouraging Manitobans to take part in the 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count, which runs from today until Monday and is considered one of the world’s largest community science projects.
To take part, people can go outside for 15 minutes or more at least once during that time frame and listen for bird calls and songs and to watch for birds in their area, whether that be a backyard, a neighbourhood or a park.
Participants are then asked to record their findings through the eBird app to contribute vital information that will help the Nature Conservancy of Canada track the health of bird populations in Manitoba.
Matt Gasner, a birding enthusiast who works for the NCC, is looking forward to taking part in the event. Events like the bird count are invaluable to the organization’s conservancy efforts, he said.
“When you participate in activities like this, you’re contributing to [a] global dataset … a snapshot in time of where species are, to give clarity on their migration and their distributions, and the responses to changes in their habitat.”
Scientists with the NCC and other conservation organizations have been using the datasets from the Great Backyard Bird Count and other events to demonstrate that grassland bird populations have declined anywhere from 40 to 80 per cent, depending on the species, over the past 50 years, Gasner said.
“That’s an alarming decline. And if we use birds as a measure of the state of the habitat, we should probably be concerned.”
Hundreds of species, including humans, benefit from the grasslands that can be found in Manitoba and other Prairie provinces. By contributing to an effort like the bird count, Manitobans have the chance to play a role in furthering conservation efforts in the province.
Taking part in the bird count may also lead to a hobby that can, in turn, transform into a lifelong passion, Gasner said, noting that even beginners can join the count this weekend.
“There’s no better time than now to join bird watching because it’s really easy, given the technology and advances in bird identification,” he said.
In addition to the eBird app, the Merlin bird ID app is also a user-friendly resource that birders of all experience levels can enjoy.
The Great Backyard Bird Count is run by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada. More information can be found at birdcount.org.