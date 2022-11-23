CORNWALL – Being acclaimed to positions is starting to become a habit for North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser. Fraser, who was recently acclaimed to a second term as mayor of the Township of North Dundas, was also acclaimed in the Warden election for SDG Counties Monday.
Initially two members of the incoming Counties council were seeking the warden’s position. South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis told The Leader on November 7 that he was running.
McGillis opted not to stand for election at the November 21 special election meeting, offering instead his congratulations to Fraser.
“I know I was thinking of running but my staff educated me and told me how busy I’m going to be this year and this term,” McGillis explained. “Congratulations Tony, I know you’ll do a great job.”
Fraser previously ran once for Warden, unsuccessfully, during the 2018-22 term of council.
“It is my commitment to serve as Warden in the upcoming year to the best of my ability with fairness, honesty and integrity,” said Fraser in accepting the position. He was nominated by Councillor Jamie MacDonald (North Glengarry) and seconded by Councillor Frank Landry (North Stormont).
Only five members of the incoming council were eligible to run for warden. To qualify, members of SDG Counties Council must have served for at least one year at the council table.
A more formal inaugural council meeting will be held by SDG Counties on December 2.