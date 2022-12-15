A well-known gas bar and grocery store on Six Nations is going ham this weekend, hosting a free drive-thru Christmas ham and turkey giveaway to benefit the community.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 16, residents can roll into Townline Variety Gas and Groceries at 7297 Indian Line Road — near Concession 2 Townsend at the border of Norfolk County — and leave with either a ham or turkey to grace their holiday table.
The giveaway continues at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17 and goes until the meat runs out.
Some meat will be kept back for the second day so it isn’t all gobbled up on Friday.
In a media release, the OPP and Six Nations Police advised drivers to expect delays near the store as shoppers rush home with their porcine presents.
If you run into giveaway day traffic, police ask that you not get steamed and instead show a little patience. Fowl play on the roads will not be tolerated.
A similar giveaway on Monday caused traffic chaos at Dixieland Grill on Chiefswood Road.
As reported by the Two Row Times, local businessperson Nick “Nitro” Wyman handed out over $10,000 worth of hams and turkeys to at least 300 Six Nations families who packed the restaurant’s parking lot around 5 p.m.
The Christmas dinner staples were snapped up within the hour.