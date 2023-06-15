North Simcoe has lost a generous community member with the recent passing of Thomas ‘Thom’ Lackie.
Lackie, 81, was a volunteer member of the Penetanguishene Police Services Board and Mayor Doug Rawson shared that his death was “a big loss for everybody.”
“I think he is a great community-minded volunteer who cared passionately for the community and wanted what was best for everybody,” Rawson told MidlandToday.
According to a statement released by the town of Penetanguishene: “Thom served the board for several years and was committed to ensuring that our community remains safe and secure. He was a true leader who brought passion, dedication, and expertise to his role.
“During his time on the board, Thom made invaluable contributions to the development and implementation of policies that helped enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our police force. His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to promoting public safety have left a lasting impact on our community,” stated the town.
Rawson shared that he had been sitting with Lackie in a Police Services Board meeting earlier in the week that he died.
“I think he brought a strong eye and attention to detail and commitment to that; I think that’s something you can’t replace.
“It’s surprising, it’s shocking. On behalf of the community, our condolences go out to his family,” Rawson said.
As a Police Services Board member, Rawson explained that the position was provincially-appointed by the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
Lackie also played a strong role in his community efforts with the Guesthouse Shelter in Midland as well as its predecessor, the ‘Out of the Cold’ program.
CEO Nathan Sykes spoke to the contributions Lackie provided throughout the years.
“He was many things for the volunteers, staff and guests we helped,” said Sykes. “He served as a board member for two years and was an important voice in the decisions that guided the renovations of our current location. He assisted with fundraising and community engagement, as well as strategies for a successful shelter.
“To the guests, however, Thom is remembered as a regular in the mornings, showing up bright and early to prepare breakfasts and greet guests as they got started with their day," said Sykes.
“During the pandemic, when the Guesthouse Shelter was forced to pause the volunteer program, Thom remained connected, concerned, and passionate about the folks we serve. He would reach out to inquire how operations were going, help make connections with community members looking for information or ways to support us, and attended our most recent Annual General Meeting,” Sykes said.
“His presence and support will be missed, and we are grateful for all his years of service to those in need in our community.”
Flags in Penetanguishene will be lowered for Lackie in honour of his passing and as an expression of gratitude for his service and dedication to the community.