The line of clients at the Jasper Food Bank is getting longer, leaving the community resource digging deeper into its pockets to help all of those people.
That is why the food bank’s chair Megan LeBlanc has a lot of her hopes pinned on the outcome of the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser at the end of the month.
“Our needs are sky high,” LeBlanc said.
Ever since the beginning of COVID, the number of clients has been increasing steadily. It’s at the point now where the food bank is hitting record numbers of users each week.
Last week, it served 52 hampers, which roughly translates to approximately 100 people. A busy day before the pandemic was a fraction of that – six hampers. It’s a dramatic upturn in demand, one that has been complicated by a surge in grocery prices, which has resulted in a decrease in donations.
“This is happening all across Canada, and yeah, it's scary,” LeBlanc said.
“We've got this tiny little town and we’re completely volunteer run. We're, I think, helping a lot of people, and people are starting to really rely on it, because it's a bit of a dire situation with inflation and just the economy in general being difficult.”
In order to keep up with its growing client list, the food bank buys extra groceries out of its own pocket.
That added expense comes to $5,000 every month just to keep up with the status quo. That figure doesn’t even take into account the likelihood that its client base will continue to grow.
This makes for one big reason why the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser is more important than ever.
“It involves a fun walk through the community to raise funds and awareness for homelessness, food security issues and mental health issues,” said Rev. Linda McLaren of the Jasper United Church, who is also an organizer and board member for the food bank.
To the casual observer, it might seem like someone who needs a food bank only faces a financial challenge. The reality, however, is much different. Not being able to afford one’s own food typically brings a host of mental wellness challenges as well.
That’s why the Jasper Community Team Society will be sharing the proceeds of the fundraiser. The non-profit organization works to build our collective wellness.
“Both of those organizations are feeling an increased need in the areas that they provide support,” McLaren said.
With such a dire situation affecting more people over time, it will take more people working together for the sake of the community. LeBlanc said that the food bank has a solid crew of volunteers working behind the scenes, though more hands always make for lighter work.
“We’re always looking for more,” she said.
Whether or not you can commit to being a regular volunteer, the option to go for a walk one evening is available to all.
McLaren calls the event a “peer-to-peer” fundraiser, meaning that it’s more involved than a simple donation drop-off. Participants can create a team with family, friends or co-workers and all are encouraged to use whatever means at their disposal to reach out to encourage donations.
The Coldest Night of the Year event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. It has two distances for participants to take: either a two-km or five-km route. People can start by signing up at cnoy.org/location/jasper.
As of Tuesday, 12 teams with 43 walkers had signed up, with pledges reaching more than one-third of the goal. LeBlanc was already thankful, saying that the community of Jasper has always been caring and has always stepped up with its generosity.
“Whatever we do get will be wonderful, because every dollar helps,” she said.