More local agriculture pioneers have been inducted into the Kent Agricultural Hall of Fame.
George Denys is one of the four latest inductees this year.
Recognized as an educated and well-informed leader, Denys was selfless in supporting both local and Canadian agriculture. He put his efforts into creating crop insurance, promoting farming education events, finding farm labour for researching innovations for farming, all while being a strong advocate for all residents while on Raleigh Township Council.
George Denys was born on March 25, 1937, in Staden, Belgium, to Oscar Denys and Maria Verduyn.
At the age of 13, he came to Canada in 1950 with his parents and nine siblings. They settled in Parkhill, establishing a mixed cash crop and livestock farm.
After completing Grade 9, George’s father asked him to stay home to help on the farm. At night, George took welding courses and public speaking, amongst other areas, to further his education.
In 1956, the family moved to Kent County to pursue vegetable production.
In 1969, while serving as Chairman of the Kent County Vegetable Growers Association, a wet spring and summer resulted in many farmers suffering the loss of their pea crop. George and several others encouraged those who had harvested and been paid for their crop, to contribute funds to those who lost their income.
Most did.
From there, George was an integral part of a small group of vegetable producers that led the drive to create the first crop insurance program for peas, tomatoes and sweetcorn in the 1960s.
It was a pilot project for Ontario, and one crop at a time was added. This was the forerunner of crop insurance programs used in multiple other vegetable and grain crops today. Today, crop Insurance today is a major program that benefits farmers of all crops to provide operation sustainability through perils from Mother Nature.
Additionally, the education of farmers was important to George. In the 1960s and 1970s, a week was set aside for presentations to farmers at the Kinsmen Auditorium in Chatham. Each day addressed different crop concerns. Eventually, he played an instrumental role as Vice-Chair in the reorganization of several separate county events into the Ridgetown Farm Week in January, which became the primary winter education event in Western Ontario and is the precursor to the Southwest Ag Conference.
George said the week was especially important for ‘closing the loop’ with research, farming and sales.
Denys was an early supporter of the creation of a Corn Producers’ Association and actively canvassed neighbours and area farmers for the benefits of signing up for the Association, including the creation of licensing fees to fund research and market development. This was the forerunner of the Grain Farmers of Ontario today.
He was an early believer and advocated for Identity Preserved soybean opportunities.
As a result, he hosted several delegations from Asia at his farm in support of the early development of the IP soybean industry in Ontario in the 1970s to create demand for Ontario soybeans that continues today.
He said it was important to show the visitors the practices employed to grow high-quality IP soybeans, as well as the soil and farms where the beans were grown.
Aside from farming, he was also a strong advocate for all residents as a member of the Raleigh Township Council for 12 years. He served as a Councillor and Deputy Reeve and was the final Reeve upon amalgamation.
Denys was often sought out for his expertise in drainage and common-sense decision-making.
The Kent Agricultural Hall of Fame has inducted 197 members since its inception in 1989. The Hall has also supported another 17 Chatham-Kent agriculturalists into the Ontario Agricultural Hall of Fame.
The mission of the Hall is to recognize people who have demonstrated unselfish achievement in agriculture and/or service to the rural community of Chatham-Kent and/or beyond.