By sharing her story, Nelisiwe Charity Martins hopes to empower other women to do the same. And through Connecting Hugs, a support group she founded, she has provided them with a safe space to express themselves freely and without judgment.
Martins endured sexual, emotional and physical abuse in her youth while living in South Africa. It was a dark period in her life - one that has shaped her desire to help others who may have experienced the same or are seeking peer support along the road to mental wellness.
“I observed that many individuals in my community still fear speaking up about their mental health due to the stigma surrounding it,” said Martins. “By sharing my story and empowering others to do the same, I sought to create a supportive community.”
The mother of four arrived in Sudbury four years ago with her husband and children and soon after started working towards her goal. Martins works as a personal support worker at Pioneer Manor and is also studying to become a practical nurse through Cambrian College. She credits the Northern Ontario Black Economic Empowerment Program (NOBEEP) for providing valuable guidance when it came to the process of creating a business and marketing plan, expanding her reach and organizing events, ultimately “boosting my confidence.”
NOBEEP is marking its one-year anniversary this weekend. The organization has a mission to develop and deliver culturally appropriate support to Black entrepreneurs across Northern Ontario by helping them access existing services like the Regional Business Centre.
So far, NOBEEP has worked with 56 clients, who have started businesses, such as food vendors, retail and cleaning services. Clients who seek help receive a business assessment, which focuses on areas such as planning, strategy, finance and marketing, in either English or French. They are also matched up with a mentor in the community to help them with business development.
Last fall, NOBEEP offered a free, virtual one-day Northern Ontario Business Symposium, with panel discussions on topics including finances and support in opening a restaurant in the region. NOBEEP has its second edition planned for November 2023.
“There is a correlation between wealth-building and equality, which corresponds to the experience of racism and prejudice,” said Charles Nyabeze, NOBEEP executive director. “With Black newcomers, the opportunities for financial support or positive publicity can sometimes be limited because of their skin colour and/or language.”
To address these barriers, Nyabeze said that NOBEEP provides support in a culturally appropriate way that helps the Black population contribute to the economy.
“Many Black newcomers have been entrepreneurial in their home country and NOBEEP ensures there is help to foster, grow and expand those businesses,” he added.
“There is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to start businesses in the North that specifically serve the growing Black community, such as hair salons, restaurants and business services. More opportunities in the abundant natural resources across Northern Ontario, like wild harvesting, blueberries and raspberries.
"NOBEEP is trying to respond to the idea of local supply chains and empower people to come up with ideas that can address the requirements of the local supply chain.”
NOBEEP is conducting a tour of northeastern Ontario to meet with potential partners. In each city or town, NOBEEP meets with Black entrepreneurs and local business support organizations. The purpose of these visits is to provide a clearer understanding of the barriers and support available across the North and help them to create solutions that work for Black entrepreneurs.
“The number of Black newcomers to the area has increased, and having connections is a critical part of starting and running a business,” said Nyabeze.
To address this aspect of business, NOBEEP launched an online business directory that showcases Black entrepreneurs, which is designed as a place for building connections. The directory currently has 20 listings, including several new businesses and regional business centres.
