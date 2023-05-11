LAKEFIELD — The Lakefield Literary Festival, due to return this summer after a three-year hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic, has unveiled its author lineup for the 2023 celebration, which is set to feature appearances from a host of celebrated and internationally acclaimed Canadian writers.
On July 14 and 15, authors will bring their latest works to Lakefield College School’s Bryan Jones Theatre, where they will engage in discussions with a moderator, field audience questions and sign autographs.
On the second day of the festival, a free morning event will be held at the Children’s Tent in Lakefield’s Cenotaph Park. Young literature-lovers will be able to enjoy an interactive program.
July 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Lakefield College School
Author, journalist and former CBC radio host Waubgeshig Rice, from Wasauksing First Nation on Georgian Bay, will present “Moon of the Turning Leaves,” the followup to his celebrated novel “Moon of the Crusted Snow,” set to be published in the fall.
Ottawa-based farmer and educator Kai Thomas, whose debut novel “In the Upper Country” — a story exploring the dark legacy of slavery in the 19th century — garnered praise from the New York Times as a “testament to the power of story and a veneration of those whose tales are often forgotten in mainstream media.”
July 15 at 10 a.m. at the Children’s Tent at Cenotaph Park
With “Meet Buffy Sainte-Marie,” children’s author Liz Macleod will present the latest instalment in her 10-part series introducing kids to important Canadians.
Ted Staunton, teacher, public speaker, performer and winner of the John Spray Mystery Award, will also be on hand.
July 15 at 3 p.m. at Lakefield College School
Day two’s afternoon festivities will see appearances from acclaimed authors Sheila Heti, whose “Pure Colour” won the 2022 Governor General’s Award, and Harley Rustad, who penned “Lost in the Valley of Death: A Story of Obsession and Danger in the Himalayas.,”
July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Lakefield College School
Iain Reid, billed by the Globe & Mail as “Hollywood’s favourite Canadian” — his debut novel “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” was brought to the big screen by director Charlie Kaufman — will present his latest bestselling novel “We Spread.”
Catherine Hernandez will bring “The Story of Us” to the festival on the heels of her breakout novel “Scarborough,” which she turned into a screenplay that won first runner up for the People’s Choice Award at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.
Festival tickets are available for purchase at Happenstance Books and Yarns on Queen Street in Lakefield or online at lakefieldliteraryfestival.com at $35 for a single session or $90 for a festival pass.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.