A concept plan for a new cancer centre at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital has received approval from the B.C. government, addressing what the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District board identified as a priority area.
Along with construction of a new cancer centre, the province also approved hospital upgrades, which includes renovating and expanding the existing community oncology clinic at NRGH, a move that will increase the number of treatment spaces and exam rooms, and replace the current cancer outpatient pharmacy, according to a press release from the province.
Plans for the centre at this time are to offer radiation therapy, an outpatient ambulatory care unit and a net new PET/CT machine. New radiation-treatment space with four shielded treatment rooms for high-energy radiation-treatment linear accelerators, which deliver high-energy X-rays or electrons to the region of a patient's tumour, will also be part of the centre.
“A cancer centre in our region is desperately needed to shorten wait lists, reduce travel to other regions for treatment and provide patients with more cancer care options closer to home,” said Ian Thorpe, NRHD chair, via press release. “The province’s commitment to a new cancer centre in Nanaimo provides hope for better health outcomes to the roughly 3,500 residents north of the Malahat who are diagnosed with cancer annually.”
The business plan for the project, including scope and budget, is expected to be approved in fall 2023, the province said.
The NRHD board has five major areas of focus for capital planning and advocacy: a new cancer centre, patient tower replacement, cardiac catheterization lab and a new high acuity unit, all to be located at NRGH, as well as a long-term care facility in the region. The high acuity unit received provincial approval in March.
Typically hospital districts in the province provide 40 per cent funding for capital equipment and capital projects for local health facilities, and the province provides the remaining 60 per cent of the capital funding. The NRHD board has said it would commit to covering 40 per cent of capital costs for the patient tower replacement, cardiac catheterization lab, high acuity unit and long-term care facility, and advocate for the province to pay 100 per cent of costs for a cancer centre. The province will cover the full cost of the new centre, the NRHD confirmed.
According to the 2020 Gabriola Health Report produced by the Gabriola Health and Wellness Collaborative, in 2017-18 Gabriola had an incidence of all cancers of 897.8 per 100,000 people, working out to approximately 36 people being newly diagnosed with cancer out of the total population.