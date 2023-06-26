Kuujjuaq’s new Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre is hosting an open house next week, allowing locals to get a glimpse inside.
“We want [Nunavimmiut] to feel at home here,” said Etua Snowball, executive director of Isuarsivik, in an interview inside his new office space.
“This building is for the people, from the people.”
Isuarsivik, which is Nunavik’s only addictions recovery centre, has been around for 25 years. Its staff moved out of its former building in January and have been in the process of transferring operations over to the new site since then.
The new building has 22 beds as well as facilities to accommodate some guests’ families, compared to its predecessor’s nine beds. The new building comes with a total overhaul of services provided as well.
For the open house which runs June 26 through June 30, Isuarsivik has brought people in from all 14 of Nunavik’s communities.
There will be presentations explaining the new services, showcasing what’s available in-house and what can be accessed through continued care.
“We want to make sure everybody is aware of this,” said Snowball. “When they are ready to have help, we are there, and they can contact us in every way possible. This is the whole point of the open house.”
Renaud Paquette, the centre’s spokesperson, said the new Isuarsivik is moving away from the 12-step Alcoholics Anonymous model and more toward harm reduction.
Most rooms have large windows overlooking the Koksoak River.
“We want the families to feel safe, the environment to be safe for their kids,” said Paquette, of the centre’s ability to host the families of guests. “If you see a room with a view, I think you’re going to be interested for sure.”
A daycare and classroom is built within the centre as well.
“We are looking for a brighter future for our kids,” said Snowball.
“We have to make changes for the better of our people. We have the facility to do so, to make our future better, encouraging our people to move forward to a better place.”
Snowball also asks that people who visit the centre voice their opinions and offer feedback.
“This is what we’re working towards, we need that constant communication where if something needs to be focused on, we will hear people out,” he said.