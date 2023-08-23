The Brock Community Health Centre (CHC) is facing a significant challenge in providing adequate primary health care to its residents due to a shortage of providers and services.
The organization's mandated offerings include the diabetes education program (DEP), community development/health promotion program (CD-HP), geriatric assessment program (GAP) and primary health-care program (PHCP).
Brock CHC executive director Janet McPherson said a surge in population, retirement of fee-for-service doctors and lack of available primary care providers have all added up to become a hurdle in providing the health care people deserve.
“While the community is growing, there isn't an increase in primary care providers to sort of match that population,” McPherson said.
Ward 3 councillor and Brock CHC executive assistant Angela Canavan said the population is expected to increase with new home construction planned in Beaverton and Sunderland.
“These new residents (will have) no options for local health care, except to drive to the nearest hospital (30 to 40 kilometres away),” she said.
The non-profit organization is the sole full-time primary care provider in Brock and surrounding areas, supported by a part-time physician from the Medical Associates of Port Perry.
One of the critical challenges faced by the health centre is its current capacity. While the community is growing, the centre is not equipped to handle an influx of new patients. The wait-list for primary care has already reached over 300 individuals, underscoring the pressing need for expansion.
“Brock CHC is the only primary health-care organization in Brock Township. We are currently operating over capacity and … there are no other primary health-care providers in the surrounding areas rostering patients at this time,” Canavan said.
“We're recruiting for additional nurse practitioners, which would allow us to take on more primary care clients,” said McPherson.
“We also hope to have more registered practical nurses, social workers, and systems navigators to help us increase our ability to provide service to this community.”
Previously, the centre received support from the government in late 2007 when the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care provided funding for a community health centre for Brock residents.
However, as the struggle continues, the organization has recently submitted an expression of interest (EOI) to Ontario Health requesting funding to expand and enhance interprofessional primary care teams.
Canavan said that if successful, the funding would allow the organization to hire additional staff which would expand access to primary/allied health care programs and services for an additional 4,200 clients.
McPherson said that the centre aspires to provide essential lab services and urgent care to the community in the future.
While the shortage of primary care providers is still the main issue, transportation emerged as another significant concern in the region, particularly for residents who need to access health services in nearby hospitals.
With all the major hospitals located at least over 30 km away, the absence of a nearby hospital complicates matters for individuals requiring immediate medical attention. “It's not like south of Durham where there's an extensive transit system,” McPherson said.
She went on to emphasize that individuals have to go to distant communities like Port Perry, Lindsay, Uxbridge, Newmarket, Markham, and Peterborough for health care, and these “transit systems don't even cross over.”
On a positive note, Brock CHC is currently involved in a capital project which will result in the construction of a new building in Cannington. The capital project is at Stage 5 (construction) and is expected to be completed by April 2024.
“With the construction of our new building … and with appropriate resources, Brock CHC will be in a position to meet some of the expected population growth demands. It would be a fantastic win for the community,” Canavan said.
McPherson encourages nurse practitioners to apply and enjoy the advantages of working with CHC and residing in North Durham.