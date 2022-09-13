The arena formerly known as Glencoe Memorial is now the Southwest Middlesex Recreation Centre (SMRC).
The decision was made by council at its last meeting Aug. 24 after public consultation yielded 54 responses on renaming the arena. While the most votes at 21 were to keep the name the same, more than half of the votes were to rename the arena -- they just disagreed on what to call it.
The vast majority only got single votes with suggested names like Frank Hamilton Memorial Arena, Tartan Arena, Duke of Rothesay Arena, and Southwest Middlesex Agri-Urban Activity Centre. There were 23 names for council to choose from.
The two top new names with five votes each were SMRC and Mitch Scheerer Memorial Arena.
Council chose by putting down their top one to three picks each. SMRC and keeping the name the same both got five picks each. Mitch Scheerer got picked by three members of council.
A motion by Coun. Christa Cowell to take the top three choices to the community for a vote was ruled out of order because the sign side panels need to be ordered now. So down to the top two, council voted for the rename with only Cowell opposed.