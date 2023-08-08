At their meeting on Wednesday, Rocanville Town Council met with the town rep of the Rocanville Economic Development Organization (REDO) to hear an update about what the group has been working on, and discussed ways they can improve on promoting the town’s economic growth and development.
“We’re having a hard time getting businesses to come to the meetings,” said Daryl Fingas of REDO.
“We try to use the ideas as best as we can from the businesses that do come. It is open to anyone in town to come, you don’t have to be a business owner.”
Councillor Owen Wilson suggested switching the time and day of the monthly REDO meetings to potentially attract more attendance from people in the community.
Fingas said their next meeting is in September, and people can reach out to him if they are interested in attending.
Council also mentioned that because they want to prioritize economic development more in the community, they asked Fingas if there is anything the town can do to support REDO more, and if having a dedicated paid position for economic development would be helpful.
“As council we want to know what we can do to help REDO,” said Councillor Glen Nixon.
“What does the business community want to see in town? What kind of businesses should we work together to try and attract? What do we need to do, do we need to put pressure on commercial properties to open themselves up to new buyers? We need some suggestions.”
Mayor Ron Reed also suggested having a public meeting involving REDO to hear people’s ideas on how to help promote Rocanville.
Council said they will keep promoting the Economic Development Advisor/Recreation Assistant role, and depending on who the successful candidate is, will help determine their position in assisting REDO.
Recreation Director Andrea Logan informed council that the Lucky Lottery committee will be having a sales blitz for the fundraiser at the end of August.
The proceeds raised from Lucky Lottery will go towards recreation facilities for the community, as well as towards the town’s upgrades for the pool.
There will also be a public meeting on Tuesday, August 8 at the Nutrien Rocanville Community Hall to inform people about the progress on the Aquatic Centre. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Council received a request from Rocanville Town and Country Golf Course asking if the town can supply water into the town’s retention pond from the town’s fire hydrants, in order to assit the golf course’s need for water.
Currently a pump from the retention pond transfers water over to the golf course for irrigation. However, with the dry weather, the retention pond has been low.
Council discussed the matter and decided not to move forward with the request, as they do not want to put a strain on the town’s water infrastructure.
Council received a report from Public Works that gave a list of recent projects the department has completed, and are working on, in the community. Council discussed providing a list of projects that they noticed may need work on in town to send to public works.
Council was informed that the Nosh Pit—a pop-up kitchen—has moved their location from the Rocanville Rink to Cornucopia Gardens.
Council passed a motion to approve a building permit for 111 Alexander Street. The property owner will be building a new residential property.
At last Wednesday’s meeting, council passed a motion to approve their emergency response plan for the transfer station in town, based on the Ministry of Environment regulations.