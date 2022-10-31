The gas leak was reported to police just before 1 p.m., Oct. 31, who attended the scene near Cottonwood Avenue and North Road, adjacent to a construction site.
The Coquitlam Fire Department and RCMP officers remain on scene, and temporary road closures are impacting traffic along the above streets, along with Clark Road, according to a Coquitlam RCMP press release.
The closures are going to stay in place for an undetermined amount of time, said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, media officer with the detachment.
She said the source of the leak is known, and coming from an outside source and associated with construction in the area, but wouldn’t give an exact location.
“Coquitlam RCMP is requesting that the public follow the directions of first responders should they attend the area as part of their trick-or-treating route,” Hodgins said.
Emergency responders are working with FortisBC to find the cause of the leak. Coquitlam RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their non-emergency line.
Hodgins said they don’t believe anything criminal occurred, but they want to determine an exact time for when the leak started so responders have a better understanding of what caused it.
“First responders were navigating shifting wind patterns, and ultimately FortisBC is in charge of the gas, so I can’t really give a timeline on when everything will be opened up yet,” Hodgins said.