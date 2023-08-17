A request from a West Lincoln resident launched a lengthy debate about paying for advertisements on town signs.
The request came from Charlene McCallum, who was looking to put an ad for the garage sale her family is hosting to raise money for her grandson’s autism-related therapies.
Her ask was for the township to wave fees associated with using the community sign. As she was asking for five days of promo, at $19 a day, her total would have been $95.
With the event scheduled for Aug. 19, McCallum was asking for the advertisement to be visible from Aug. 15 (the day after the council meeting) until the day of the event.
Township chief administrative officer Bev Hendry said the request was coming before council because it wasn’t following usual protocol, as others are asked to pay the fee.
“There is usually a requirement for fees for these types of events,” she said. “However, the constituent has asked for the fees to be waived. We don't have a policy right now but I think that staff are certainly of the same opinion that there needs to be some more rules and context provided.”
Councillor Joann Chechalk was worried about the precedent approving the request might set, and suggested the township instead come up with a policy.
“Absolutely no disregard to the importance of these kind of things, and that's what breaks my heart, is that here we are talking about dots, dashes, and length of time that you can be recognized,” she said. “But really, in fairness, there really does need to be (a policy in place). I just want everybody to play by the same book.”
In the end, council voted to receive the request, and refer it back to staff until they can create a policy regulating all municipal signs.
West Lincoln mayor Cheryl Ganann reminded anyone present, or anyone watching online that the event is important, and that she hopes people support it.
“If we had a policy, if we were not worried about precedent, if we were not worried about the understanding of what being on one of our towns signs means, and if we were not worried about what allowing someone to put their material there without a fee (would mean), I'd be 100-per cent free to vote in favour of this,” Chechalk commented. “But because of those things, I worry about the implications it will have for the entire community, and would we be doing a wrong in favour of a right.”