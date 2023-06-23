LISTOWEL – As American poet Lucy Larcom once wrote, “he who plants a tree, plants a hope.”
This is hope for future generations, for the environment, and for the planet. But planting trees is a true test of patience. At least, it has been for Bert Johnson, whose tree planting efforts have borne fruit and hope. The long-time Listowel resident has contributed to the planting of countless trees around the town.
And it all began back in the 1970s.
“Back to 1972, I bought a lot over on Elm Avenue,” Johnson started.
The insurance-man turned politician and previous Mayor of Listowel moved into his new house on Elm with his wife and three little boys. Johnson then went on to explain the Dutch elm disease that came through North America, with its first reported case being in America in 1928. The disease reached Eastern Canada during the Second World War, and spread to Ontario in 1967.
“It killed a lot of, most of, nearly all of the Elm trees,” Johnson explained.
“So I thought I should have a couple trees and my dad and I went down to Ingersoll, and we bought eight elm trees.”
Johnson planted four across the front of his lot on Elm and the other four on his father’s farm in Moorefield, where he grew up. And that’s where Johnson’s passion for nature’s oxygen-giver began.
“That kind of interested me in trees,” expressed Johnson.
A few years after planting his elms, he was playing baseball with a friend who told him he had a butternut tree on his property. This reminded Johnson of his childhood, as he had three butternut trees on the farm where he grew up. So, he and his friend went into the bush and got a bucket of butternuts. Johnson came home and put them in the garage, went to work the next day, but forgot to close the garage door.
“I went home at noon, and there wasn’t one butternut left in that basket. The squirrels had discovered it and stole every one of them out,” explained Johnson.
Fortunately, he was able to go back to the bush and get some more butternuts the following year.
Fast forward to the fall of 2021, and Johnson’s butternut tree on his current property had “hundreds” of butternuts.
“The two kids next door would pick up by the pailfull and helped me gather them up,” said Johnson.
He began to accumulate pail-fulls in his garage.
“And I thought, I either have to throw them out or do something with them.”
So Johnson decided to plant them. He would take a bucket with about 30 or 40 butternuts and go to different locations around Listowel and plant the seeds. He planted them alongside the trail that goes through the entire town, near the Listowel Golf Club and even Listowel Memorial Park.
“I think I’ve planted between three to four hundred,” Johnson humbly stated.
But Johnson is careful where he decided to plant the butternuts.
“I had to be careful because a lot of places in town, the town cut the grass in the parks and stuff like that. So when you put in a tree, it either has to be protected or they are gonna cut it off,” explained Johnson.
So he was particular with his planting, going to locations where they would not be cutting the grass, so the trees had a chance at survival.
But to Johnson, this planting of butternuts brings him joy (and laughter) as a butternut and a walnut tree look very similar.
“In 20 or 30 years, there is going to be oodles of butternut trees around, and people in the meantime, they are going to think they’re walnut trees because they are going to look the same, and it’s going to be funny. I won’t be here to see it but it’ll be funny!”
His passion for trees sprouted in the mid-70s with the elms, and has since flourished, as he now has over 20 different trees on his property on Victoria Avenue South in Listowel. And Johnson is a self-taught tree expert, collecting all sorts of literature on the topic over the years.
He then went on to explain a more recent issue facing ash trees in Ontario.
“More recently, since 2000, the (Emerald) ash borer has killed nearly all the ash trees.”
He had a black ash, which is more rare, as most ashes in Ontario are white ash. His black ash tree died, but the following spring a “few little trees” popped up around the old stump. Johnson left the “best one” to grow in hopes that it could replace the prior ash. That “little tree” is now 20 feet high.
“It’s kind of interesting. I don’t know why, but I’m quite passionate about it.”
And Johnson has an interesting perspective on the clearing of trees. Today, most people are concerned with the cutting down of trees, but for him, the removal of trees isn’t as big of a deal, as long as more are being planted. If trees are no longer serving their purpose, dying, or in the wrong place, they can be cut down, but it’s important to replace them.
“When somebody says we shouldn’t be cutting down trees, I don’t care about cutting down trees, I care that we are replacing them,” explained Johnson.
And Johnson’s favourite tree? The mighty elm.
“The elm really is. I think it’s because they grow very big.”
He then talked more about the elm trees, and his father explaining to him the different uses for the tree. There was “slippery elm” that was used for beams in construction, due to their strong but slightly bendable nature. And there was “rock elm” that was used for things such as axe handles. The man who they bought the eight elm trees from in Ingersoll educated he and his father, and told them there is just one type of elm in Ontario – white elm.
“They probably argued, they didn’t settle it and they didn’t fight or anything. And the guy down there said I think that the difference between slippery elm and rock elm is not the kind of tree, it’s where it grows. I think the slippery elms are the ones on the flats near the water and the rock elms are the ones up on the slopes and away from the water. And they developed different kind of wood because of where they grew, not because they were different trees.”
Johnson went on to explain the importance of planting trees.
“First of all, a lot of them will grow by themselves, but we will cut a lot off with the lawnmowers and stuff too. So if we don’t plant them, there wouldn’t be as many and they wouldn’t be where we want them,” explained Johnson.
“We encourage people to do a whole lot of things. Take their kids to sports and so on. But I don’t think it is for everybody, but if some do, it makes a difference.”
He also gave advice to aspiring tree planters.
“I think you have to have two things. You have to have the interest and you have to have the opportunity. But you also need somewhere to do it.”
And the biggest lesson trees have taught Johnson is patience.
“I don’t want to be the person that is seeking instant gratification. And society now is going that way… and trees aren’t that way. A tree will take 20 or 30 or 40 years to develop and so on. So if you’re the person that needs that right away, don’t get interested in trees because it doesn’t happen that way,” finished Johnson.
And as the Chinese proverb goes, “the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”