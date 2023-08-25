By the year 2041, Springwater Township expects to double its current population.
According to a 2021 report — titled Long-Term Fiscal Impact Assessment of Growth, 2021-2041 - Township of Springwater — prepared by Watson and Associates Economists, the population of Springwater will increase from its current 23,000 residents to almost 50,000 residents, with the majority of the growth coming in the Midhurst area, just north of Barrie.
The report noted that 71 per cent of the population growth and 72 per cent of the housing growth will occur in Midhurst.
Additionally, Midhurst will be the focus of anticipated road construction, with about 150 kilometres of roadway added in the community while another 41 kilometres will be added in the remainder of the township.
To service that growth and ensure fluid traffic across the township, Springwater has launched a transportation master plan to assess the impact on township roads.
According to Springwater Township’s website, "the study will evaluate alternative solutions and recommend preferred solutions in consultation with the public, Indigenous communities and agencies."
The public is invited to provide comments to help identify transportation-related opportunities, issues and improvements.
There will be two technical advisory and stakeholder advisory meetings, one in September and another in November.
The first public meeting is scheduled for December.
The township is seeking community members to form a stakeholder advisory committee (SAC) consisting of resident, business and special interest group representatives. The study will rely on the input and feedback from the SAC and will meet at key project milestones to provide feedback to the study team.
To apply to be a community SAC member, click here
Oro-Medonte Township is also looking for the public’s input. The township is in the process of developing a strategic plan that will shape decision-making, resource allocation, and business planning for the next four years, from 2024 to 2027.
The municipality is seeking feedback on a wide variety of topics, including which programs or services require enhancement or support; what new programs or services should be added; what programs or services should be eliminated, and what are council’s top priorities for the next four years.
To participate in this study, click here.