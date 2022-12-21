An appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by Peterborough County, made in May 2021, regarding redevelppment on the County Court House property on Water Street is now in a pre-merit hearing.
A pre-merit hearing, also known as a case management conference, is a hearing held prior to an actual tribunal hearing to identify parties and participants, establish or narrow the issues in dispute, explore alternate dispute resolution opportunities, provide directions for disclosure and exchange of information, and set the date and length of the hearing on all those merits.
On May 28, 2021, lawyers for the county sent a letter to the city, outlining its objections for a “blanket designation” of the property — Victoria Park, the courthouse, jail, caretaker’s home and the South Wing, which houses county offices and council chambers. This was then included in the county’s appeal to the Conservation Review Board, which has since become part of the tribunal.
Sheridan Graham told The Examiner the “blanket designation” of the property — including the jail and caretaker’s home east of the property — is what the county objects to because it could “encumber future plans, unplanned at this time.”
“We wanted to work with the city to identify and designate the heritage attributes and not put a blanket on the site which covers the whole property as one,” Graham said in an email.
That’s why the appeal centres around the 1864 jail site and the caretaker’s home.
The city’s submission to the tribunal argues the jail should be designated as a heritage site “as expressed in the training partial walls with coping, doorways, window openings, gates and exercise yard.”
The caretaker’s home has an historical association with the courthouse and jail, the city says.
The county agrees the courthouse and Victoria Park are worthy of a heritage designation, but objects to the inclusion of certain other buildings, according to the appeal.
“Specifically, the county submits that the caretaker’s house and the heritage jail are of little heritage value or in such poor physical condition that their conservation is impractical and prohibitively expensive, and that the inclusion would significantly hinder the future adaptive reuse of the property.”
The caretaker’s house is “of minor heritage significance” and “inclusion would significantly and inappropriately impede any future development of the property.”
The jail “would be better memorialized through an interpretive approach which honours the heritage jail’s significance rather than requiring the strict conservation of its existing remains.”
Once the tribunal receives the appeal, the tribunal will initiate a formal process to structure how and when the appeal will be heard, according to a spokesperson for the tribunal.
“The length of the appeal process depends on a number of factors, such as the length of time required for hearings, the complexity of the issue and the OLT’s calendar availability. This may take a number of weeks, depending on the volume of appeals received at a given time,” the spokesperson said.
Many tribunal decisions are issued within 90 days of the hearing, but some take longer, depending on the complexity of the issues.
Graham said the courthouse property has been sold “conditionally” to Clear Global developers — contingent on rezoning by the city.
Clear Global plans to build 400 new apartments in a 30-storey and eight-storey apartment towers on the southeast corner of the property, leaving the courthouse, Victoria Park and the jail park untouched.
The proposed apartment complex doesn’t touch any heritage areas of the site, Graham said.
In an interview with The Examiner, Clear Global president Kevin MacDonald said the same: “The development as proposed is not impacting any listed heritage attribute that the city has designated on the site.”
This includes the jail remains and caretaker’s home, which will remain untouched by the apartment project, he said.
His plans for the development have not changed and the development application is before the city, MacDonald said.
“(The city) is doing their review. It’s a rezoning application and the city is still in the process of reviewing the application,” MacDonald said.
Clear Global is not involved in the county’s OLT appeal in any way, he noted.
“The outcome of any appeal that the county has relative to the designation statement doesn’t impact us at all,” he said.
“As far as our involvement, we’re looking to intensify residential for downtown and to create a strong development that integrates the residential with the existing courthouse, and so the courthouse will always remain a courthouse and the park will always remain a historical park and we’re just looking to bring some vitality to downtown Peterborough,” MacDonald said.
Brendan Wedley, manager of communication services for the city, could not be reached for comment on the rezoning application.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.