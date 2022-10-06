Become a member and attend free screening of the documentary ‘Love is the Way’
By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Through its Fire & Ice series, Wildsight Invermere has brought the community together these past few months with several events aimed at educating people about climate change. That includes requiems, book clubs and hikes and these activities are just a fraction of what Wildsight facilitates throughout the year.
To celebrate its members, Wildsight is hosting a free special members night on October 6 at 7 pm at the Wilmer Hall. It’s not too late to become a member and come out for the evening to make new connections. Memberships are $20 for the year; those interested can become a member by visiting wildsight.ca
“Becoming a Wildsight Invermere member means you are part of our team, and signifies taking a stand for wilderness, wildlife, and healthy communities. It allows us to continue supporting our local community on these issues,” said Lianna Ferguson, program co-ordinator. “The event is open to all members, even if… (they) become one on the same day of the event. The evening will consist of good conversation, goodies to enjoy and a screening of the film to get us excited about the film festival on November 19th.”
A part of this special evening will be the screening of ‘Love is the Way‘ which brings together the voices speaking in defence of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, highlighting the generations of stewardship by Gwich’in and Iñupiaq Peoples. It features powerful imagery of the north and of the caribou and other wildlife that depend on an intact landscape for their survival.
“’Love is the Way‘ should resonate with residents of the Columbia Valley, even though the film is based in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, because it’s about coming together and standing up for wild places and those that depend on them,” Ferguson said. “This valley has a story of its own to tell of this kind of struggle, with the Jumbo Glacier Resort Proposal and its defeat. The film is powerful in nature, as it inspires us all to join in unity for these wild places.
“We hope those that attend leave inspired and excited for our 9th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival fundraiser next month.”
To register for the October 6, event visit https://wildsight.ca/events/love-is-the-way-a-members-night/