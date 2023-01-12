Bashaw town council decided to award Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) funds to two groups separately, feeling grants would get to their intended source better. The decision was made at the Jan. 4 regular meeting of council.
Town Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Theresa Fuller provided councillors with a breakdown of two important FCSS funding requests, the Bashaw Youth Foundation which requested $10,000 for 2023 and the Bashaw & District Support Services (BDSS) which requested $53,499.
In a telephone interview Jan. 5 Fuller noted her report pointed out that FCSS funding includes a large contribution from the Government of Alberta, plus funds from Camrose County.
During discussion the idea of providing one grant for both organizations to divvy up was mentioned, but it was noted BDSS services a much wider portion of the community than the youth foundation.
Councillors eventually passed resolutions that the youth foundation would receive $7,000 and the BDSS would receive $51,837.12.
RCMP concerns
During the council reports section of the agenda Coun. Kyle McIntosh stated he had two concerns with some RCMP information he had recently read in the ECA Review newspaper.
McIntosh stated the first concern he had was a note he read that Stettler RCMP commander S/Sgt. Bruce Holliday is away on leave and the Stettler detachment has an acting commander, S/Sgt. Jon England.
McIntosh stated he was concerned about this because he felt the Town of Bashaw should have been notified about this change.
McIntosh noted his second concern is that the Bashaw RCMP detachment appears to still be reporting to the Stettler RCMP detachment commander, his concern being that Bashaw in the past had been an independent detachment.
The councillor also informed his peers that he plans to connect with the Bashaw Fire Department by meeting with the chiefs to discuss their concerns.
Special meeting requested
During the council reports part of the agenda both Mayor Rob McDonald and Coun. Cindy Orom noted they will be attending a special board meeting called by the Hwy. #12/21 Water Commission.
This organization provides water to Bashaw and the board is comprised of elected councillors from various communities.
Very little description of the meeting was given but it was noted that the commission requested the meeting because the commission's legal advisor was available on that date.
Council meeting changes
Fuller noted councillors passed a resolution bumping the regular scheduled February council meetings one week later to the second and fourth Wednesdays.