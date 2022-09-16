WALKERTON – The basement at St. Paul’s United Church in Walkerton looks more like a clothing store the first Thursday of every month.
The Community Clothes Closet will now be open not just the first Thursday morning of the month, but also from 5-7 p.m., beginning Oct. 6, for those who need some nice tops to wear to a new office job, work pants, or back-to-school apparel for kids who outgrew everything they owned over the summer. There are clothes for both men and women, children’s items and some baby clothes.
Co-ordinator Deb Sutherland said, “We thought we were missing some people, so we decided to expand our hours.”
She hopes the evening hours will help people who have daytime jobs or who attend school.
The initiative got going initially to help people who’d lost their jobs due to COVID, but continued after things reopened, to meet a growing need in the community.
Most of the “gently used” clothing – some of it with tags still attached – has been donated by members of the congregation, and they’ve been generous. Sutherland said the Community Clothes Closet is temporarily not accepting donations of clothing. Right now, the focus is on winter clothing.
The clothing is available at no cost to “shoppers.”
“They can take clothing home to try on, and they’re welcome to bring back what they don’t need – or pass it on to someone who can use it,” Sutherland said.
She noted some people who come in just enjoy browsing.
“We’re here to serve the community,” she said. “We welcome everyone.”
The Community Clothes Closet is open the first Thursday of every month, 9 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.