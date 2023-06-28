Siksika Nation has officially broken ground and construction has begun on the new Crowfoot Public Safety building, located on the east side of the reserve.
A sod turning ceremony was hosted June 9 to formalize the start of development and acknowledge the project, despite construction having already begun.
Intentions regarding the facility are to be operated and utilized as a safe haven for reserve members regardless of where within the nation they reside.
Once completed, the structure will be home to the operations of Siksika Nation’s peace officers and security programs.
The Crowfoot Public Safety building will also serve to provide a security presence to a segment of Siksika Nation which is not currently supported by adequate policing or protections.
Public safety and security officers currently dispatch from a facility near Highway 547 on the west side of the reserve boundary.
Coun. Samuel Crowfoot said there is a need for a public safety building of this type in the area, as some Siksika Nation communities and residential areas are more spread out than others, requiring more ground to be covered when responding to calls for aid.
“We want to make sure that the only people within the Gleichen area aren’t the only ones who have law enforcement close by,” he said. “This satellite police station is meant to bring a 24-hour presence of public safety to that part of the reserve.”
In the future, though currently unconfirmed, it is anticipated the Siksika Nation Police Service will begin operations out of the facility in order to create a stronger presence in the area.
Construction of the facility is in partnership between Siksika Nation, and MODUS, an offsite construction company hailing from Crossfield.
“Not having enough security is a problem that all reservations face on both sides of the border, and we wanted to make sure that doesn’t apply here on Siksika. We want to make sure our people are safe,” said Crowfoot.
The estimated budget of the facility is $1 million, with officials from MODUS suggesting the project is roughly 40 per cent complete, and in a pre-fabrication process.
Siksika Nation has also partnered with Werkz Inc., which in a statement are said to have been instrumental in this project.
Once completed, the Crowfoot Public Safety building will be a one-story, 3,600 square-foot facility.
Doors to the Crowfoot Public Safety building are expected to open both to the public, as well as for officers to begin operations in October of this year.