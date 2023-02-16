The Tisdale Curling Club is playing host to the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Senior Curling Championship this week
From Feb. 16 to 19, 12 men’s teams and six women’s teams will compete for the top spot. Teams include rinks such as Sherry Anderson, Brad Heidt, Eugene Hritzuk and Bruce Korte.
Curling began on Thursday, Feb. 16 morning at 9 a.m. with the men playing first.
Marc Anderson, the new general manager for the Tisdale Curling rink, invites all the public to stop in and watch some great curling all weekend long. The Lounge will be open as well as a full food service. Anderson is in his first season of ice-making and overall management at the Tisdale curling rink. He took all his courses needed at the beginning of October and was trained by long time icemaker Ray Dagg. Anderson said Dagg has been a great help in learning the technique of making ice and ensuring consistency, which is key to great ice. Dagg was the icemaker for over 20 years for the Tisdale Curling rink. Anderson said he wanted to acknowledge Dagg for his many years of work at the curling rink and wishes him well in his retirement.
Spectators are invited to enjoy the view from the lounge and watch some great curling all weekend long.
Anderson said these tournaments are a great fundraiser for their club. He said that Tisdale has always hosted many provincial titles and hopes to continue this trend.
For live updates, visit www.curlsask.ca.