A renowned poet and former Afghanistan parliamentarian, Safia Siddiqi embodies the goals of supporting and empowering women.
"I believe in the ability of the women. We can do anything through continued learning and sharing," Siddiqi, a human rights activist and writer of 24 internationally published books, said in a statement.
She was born and raised in Afghanistan, sought refuge in Pakistan, and now lives in St. Thomas.
Throughout her journey, "she has fought for equality for women through her daily life, advocacy and actions," said Melissa Kempf of YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin.
It's why members of the YWCA in St. Thomas say they're thrilled to welcome Siddiqi as the keynote speaker for the agency's annual Women's Day gathering next month.
A community organizer who is familiar with YWCA's settlement services program for newcomers, Siddiqi has more than 30 years of leadership and advocacy experience, including as an executive member of the Peace High Council of Afghanistan and gender and capacity development adviser for the country's Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled.
On March 4, she will share her story with attendees of the annual Women's Day conference, giving them "a full, very empowering speech on what women can do when they put their mind to something," Kempf said.
Sponsored by Doug Tarry Homes, the event will be held at the St. Thomas Seniors' Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. People of all ages can register, but Kempf said spots are filling up fast.
On top of lunch and a keynote speaker, participants can choose to attend up to three workshops focusing on everything from Indigenous medicines to a spa day filled with facials, foot treatments and massages. Information sessions on health, decor, gardening and activities such as Bollywood dancing also are offered.
"We tend to do things that are mind, body, spirit. So, whether it's arts and crafts or exercise classes, things to improve your life in some way, or educate you on the environment," Kempf said.
Registration for the event costs $47, with the possibility of a small material fee added for some of the workshops.
To find out more or register, contact YWCA at 519-632-9800 or visit www.ywcaste.ca.