A Grande Prairie family physician was suspended from practice on Jan. 9 after a College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) tribunal.
Dr. Brianne Hudson was found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a patient between August - December 2019 as well as falsely reporting information to the CPSA in 2020 on her Renewal Information Form.
The CPSA tribunal found Hudson’s conduct constitutes “sexual abuse” as defined in the Health Professions Act.
“Dr. Hudson had signed an agreement with CPSA in February 2020 that placed practice conditions on her permit, including having a chaperone present for all patient interactions,” said the CPSA in a news release.
The patient is unnamed in the proceedings.
Hudson first met the unnamed in 2011, shortly after setting up a family medicine residency in Grande Prairie, and noted the patient “made a positive impression on her.”
The unnamed patient was a paraplegic following a workplace accident. In 2016, due to an opioid addiction, the patient had frequent visits to the emergency department where Hudson worked.
On Dec. 20, 2018, the unnamed was in the hospital, and due to his physician being away on holiday, Dr. Hudson took over his care. Hudson learned the unnamed was incarcerated and was accompanied by corrections officers.
Hudson says the patient described his conditions in prison, including allegedly not having accommodations for his wound or dressings, being required to climb into a vehicle without aid and having to drag himself across the floor of his cell to reach his meals.
The Peace River Correctional Facility contacted Hudson to request his transfer to the hospital in Peace River. The tribunal recorded that Hudson said she believed the request was due to “correctional officers wanting to be closer to home for the holidays” and refused the request noting the patient had specific and complex needs, including a “PICC” line.
Two additional telephone requests to transfer the patient would be refused.
The unnamed faced two to five years in prison and had a court date on Jan. 2, 2019.
Hudson says her last interaction as a physician with the unnamed was on Dec. 28, 2018, when she gave him a Gravol prescription.
After Dec. 28, she became an advocate for the unnamed and contacted lawyers to assist him.
In February 2019, Allen Gukert of the Peace River Correctional Centre submitted a complaint alleging Hudson failed to maintain professional boundaries during the hospital stay in December 2018.
The complaint would eventually lead to a Jan. 24, 2020, hearing where Hudson self-reported her relationship with the unnamed became sexual between August and November 2019.
Hudson withdrew from medical practice on Feb. 13, 2020.
She would return to work with restrictions in July 2020.
The college says she must take “reasonable steps to place patients under acute and/or active care with another healthcare provider.”