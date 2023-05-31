After a gruelling week as part of the emergency response efforts in Swan Hills during the evacuation, Public Works employees were called into action again on Thursday evening when a water main break was discovered on Walker Avenue. The water was shut off to part of the street so that the area surrounding the break could be dug up and the damage could be repaired.
Public Works had fixed the issue and had the water turned back on by Saturday evening. Thank you, Public Works employees, for your tireless efforts to maintain Swan Hills’ essential services.