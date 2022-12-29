Staff and students at Wakaw School have definitely been in the Christmas spirit this past month. During the month of December, the school ran a fundraising campaign for the Lion’s Christmas Food Hampers called the Giving Tree. Students could purchase for $2 an ornament with their name and grade on it to hang on the Giving Tree and this opportunity will remain open for students until the final day of classes. The proceeds from the sale of the ornaments will be donated to the Lion’s Club to help make sure those in need of the hampers could have a good Christmas.
Starting on December 7, the staff and students have been having some fun with the “12 Days of Christmas Spirit” with each school day featuring a different dress-up theme. Some very creative costumes have “spirited” their way through the halls of the school and what better way to add to everyone’s “cup of cheer”. Themes ranged from Grinchy to cozy, but all were inspired by fun. Starting with December 7 as Day 1, the daily themes were:
Day 1: Rock your socks day Day 7: lumberjack day
Day 2: Cindy Lou Who Wacky hair day Day 8: Christmas character day
Day 3: Christmas colours day Day 9: Christmas hat day
Day 4: Christmas vacation/ hot holiday Day 10: hunting for Rudolph
Day 5: Snow day…toque, mitts, and hot chocolate Day 11: Polar Express day…cozy Christmas PJs
Day 6: Christmas Ball fancy dress Day 12: Ugly Christmas sweater
As well, back bigger and better than ever was the annual Christmas Concert accompanied by an art auction. Bidding on the art pieces created by the students opened at 6:15 pm on December 14th, the night of the concert, and friends, parents, and the general public were able to place bids until concert time. Funds raised by the auction were earmarked for the Division I & II Fund which helps pay for such things as field trips and celebrations such as year-end trips. When the money was counted the auction raised a respectable amount for the Fund.
The concert presented by the K-8 students, followed the auction at 7 pm and was received with great appreciation by the crowd that filled the auditorium to take in the first regular concert since Christmas of 2019. The families and members of the community at large have always shown up in great numbers to share in the enjoyment of the concert and it was great to see the seats full again. A silver collection was held at the door resulting in a further $360 for the Lions Food Bank. The MC duties and responsibilities for the concert were shared by Allison Frie, Micah Green, and Zoe Sander, while Olivia Korol and Jordanna Peacock were in charge of the lights and sound. Pianists for the evening were Adam and Francis De Guzman, Logynn and Janae Jeffery, and Allison Frie. From drumming to singing to choral reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, to the play T’was the Night Before Christmas Break, the students put on a Christmas concert sure to check the boxes on everyone’s wish list.
Guests from the two local daycares, Little Minnows and Brittanee’s Cozy Dayhome, were able to take in the dress rehearsal held earlier in the day on Thursday and by all accounts, it was a wonderful outing for the future Warriors. With priority seating and the opportunity to become familiar with parts of the school, the experience was a special one. The twinkling in the eyes of the little ones taking it all in and celebrating the magic with the “big kids” is sometimes just as precious as what’s occurring on stage.