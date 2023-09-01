Thunder Bay, Ont. — It’s one thing to scuba dive in the Caribbean, where the warm water often feels as calm as a swimming pool. Going deep in chilly and occasionally-rough Lake Superior — that’s a different kettle of fish. Now, those taking the plunge in the big, cold lake are having an easier time of it at a popular diving spot a short drive from Thunder Bay. A new access point east of the city at Silver Harbour Conservation Area saves divers a long swim, and having to scramble over rocks with their gear in order to reach a spot where half a dozen small, intentionally-submerged boats can be viewed. The vessels were sunk in the 1990s after fuel and electrical equipment were removed. “We’ve had 15 people out there on a Saturday,” Lakehead Region Conservation Authority spokesman Ryan Mackett said Monday. The access point is reached by driving to Silver Harbour’s boat launch. Divers must be certified, or be supervised by a fellow diver who’s qualified. The new access point helps keep divers and swimmers separate from boaters. It’s also a safe exit for intrepid types who jump into the lake from nearby cliffs. Thunder Bay diving-business operator Wally Peterson, who was part of the effort to establish the access point, estimated the project’s cost at about $10,000. It depended on donations and in-kind labour, he said. Plans for next year include the installation of a removable railing. “It’s a place to go that’s close to the city for people who want to say they did a dive in Lake Superior,” Peterson said. Because the Silver Harbour site isn’t too deep — six to 15 metres — it’s a good place to train in preparation for deeper dives required to reach Superior’s larger shipwrecks. Accessible diving in the region also adds to Thunder Bay’s tourism appeal, the municipality says. “Lake Superior is regarded as one of the best sites to dive in the world” and “explore shipwrecks, natural wonders and northern marine life,” says the city’s website.
Site facilitates divers
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
