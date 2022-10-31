After two decades Jim Dalzell is returning to the mayor’s chair in Pickle Lake.
Dalzell, who will be joined on council by Rick Eagles, Leslie Moore, Kayla Blakney, and John Millar, said he was encouraged to run again.
“[I’m] not a spring chicken no more,” he said with a laugh.
The octogenarian said he served five terms as reeve and then mayor of Pickle Lake from 1985 until 2000.
It’s too early to say what the priorities will be he said.
“We’re just looking at what’s going on. I got a whole bunch of new councillors. So we’re just going to take a look at everything and see what’s going on and see what has to be done,” he said.
It’s important to look at the books and find out where things stand before you make any decisions, he said.
“You can’t really, say oh gee I’m going to do this, and then you can’t do it,” said Dalzell. “The other [council] did a pretty good job, so we just have to figure out what we want.”
Long-retired as a meat cutter for first the Hudson’s Bay Company and then Northern Stores, Dalzell said he’s lived in Pickle Lake for 50 years, originally planning on staying for two years.
“I really like it here. My wife and kids, when it was time to leave, didn’t want to go. So we stayed,” he said.
Dalzell said his family is settled in the area, pointing out son owns a hotel with partners and an apartment building in the township.
“They all left home, but they all came back,” he said.