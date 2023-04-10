Stephen Viscount is a long way from home.
The Mount Pearl native was sitting in a long lineup at the Polish border on Saturday, April 1, waiting to enter Ukraine as he has countless times over the past year.
It was his birthday, and the hours-long wait is hardly how he expected to be spending it.
With him in the van was Kate McEachern of Nova Scotia, whom he calls his co-pilot. Both are ex-military.
Viscount retired in 2018 after more than 20 years of service.
McEachern quit a few years earlier when her commander wouldn’t give her the time to make a solo walk to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder.
The controversy made the news, and even garnered the attention of then defence minister Peter MacKay. McEachern was a guest of honour at Government House in St. John’s in 2015, where she talked about her cause.
And now, as the light started to fade in the Eastern European sky, the two volunteers had more than enough time to take a video call from The Telegram.
“Just like a lot of other people, I was at home sitting down watching the news and just figured out that I had to come here and do something,” said Viscount. “I didn’t know what exactly it was going to be at the time, and just basically packed up and made my way to Poland.”
There he met up with a couple of other Canadians, including McEachern, and they soon established a humanitarian aid agency called The Canada Way.
Most of their money for travel and accommodations comes out of pocket.
“We do have some donors, some that have kicked in. They’ll send us 500 Euros here or … I think the largest one we got was 5,000 Euros. That paid our rent for our house at the time. The majority of it is coming out of our bank accounts.”
Soon, McEachern and Viscount found their niche ferrying aid and supplies for other charities that do most of the legwork securing goods.
“We were almost like the moving company for the aid,” said Viscount. “So, we go in and out of Ukraine. We have a bunch of different contacts that we deal with and they send us lists.”
Recently, they partnered with a Dutch group called Stichting de Vierkante Cirkel (Square Circle Foundation) to deliver a wheelchair-accessible bus for a children’s charity in Ukraine.
Sometimes they transport supplies for Ukrainian army battalions, which was one of their missions on Saturday. When that happens, McEachern won’t post anything about it on The Canada Way’s Facebook page until after the fact.
Normally, she chronicles their adventures with a colourful combination of photos, videos and commentary.
The evening has faded into darkness, so Viscount turns a light on in the van so they can still be seen during the video linkup.
Do they feel in any danger?
Viscount doesn’t seem to think so, even though he’s been as close as 20 kilometres from the Russian front.
“We haven’t been in a city while it’s being attacked. We haven’t gone anywhere where there are mines or anything like that. Our contacts that we do have are very good. We can call them and they’ll let us know about recent attacks,” he said.
“We’re very cautious of how we manoeuvre and how we move inside of Ukraine.”
But they have had their fair share of frustrations.
Some are funnier than others.
One time they booked a cheap hotel for a night in an unfamiliar Ukrainian town.
When McEachern went inside to check it out, she found a strip club on one floor and a sign saying rooms could be rented by the hour.
Needless to say, she immediately booked another place.
“There wasn’t any convincing, because when Mama Bear makes a decision, you go with it,” she said with a laugh.
Most of their arrangements are done on the fly.
“We do statistical work while we’re driving, which is the reason we can move so much stuff so fast,” said Viscount. “She’ll do all the logistics, so as we’re driving she’s lining up the next stages, the next steps, the next bounds, which makes life so much easier.”
Little did they know that weekend would be the most taxing run yet.
Between Saturday’s long wait at the border, a conflict with the guard over Viscount’s licence, and three different dropoff points, the pair ended up awake for over 30 hours.
Around 4 a.m., they finally pulled up to a small building someone had arranged for them to stay in, but they couldn’t find a key.
So Steve had to snap off the lock.
“Shockingly, watching a random blue panel van pull in in the wee hours, and a heavily tattooed man get out with bolt cutters didn't set anyone's radar off,” McEachern later wrote on Facebook.
Viscount got past the door — only to find another locked door.
They eventually got in and collapsed from exhaustion.
Any roof over their heads was luxury at that point, since they’d been evicted from their house in Poland the week before and had mostly been living out of the van. (The landlord flipped out over all the boxes stored on the first floor.)
Where do you answer nature’s call when living in a van? Anywhere you can.
“Mama didn’t raise a princess,” McEachern joked.
It’s the cause that keeps them going.
“It’s never a job to us. We may have to turn and burn pretty quick because it’s a relatively warm area or there is more risk than acceptable for us, but every single person we’ve ever given a box, a bag, any kind of aid package to, is right along this journey with us,” McEachern said.
“It doesn’t matter whether we’re there for five minutes or five days, every one of these people are with us.”
She hopes people back in Canada understand their motivation, because sometimes the comments can be harsh.
“I wish people at home could understand we’re not abandoning Canada. We’re not abandoning people in our own communities in our own towns and everything else, which we’ve heard a few times,” she said. “We’re trying to help a country that desperately needs help now. Although we hope we’re never going to see it, someday this could be our own. You never know what’s going to come around the next turn.”