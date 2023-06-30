CHEPSTOW – The annual Lions Family Funfest Weekend at the end of June – this year, June 23, 24 and 25 – sees the population of the hamlet of Chepstow grow from a few hundred to thousands, as out-of-town family members come home for a great weekend.
The weather wasn’t the greatest this year – rain Friday evening, and blazing heat the rest of the time – but it was a great weekend of ball, food, and fun, with children’s activities Saturday, silent auction, elimination draw and more.
Teams were mixed – definitely a family thing – with kids, women and men participating.
Ball results are as follows:
Steak – Stormin’ Norman (Kelly) – won 18-6 over Bea Stingers;
Pork chops – Clancy – won 9-7 over Graf;
Hamburgers – Straus Haus won 5-3 over Abell, and;
Sausage – Corey’s Sluggers won 8-2 over Team Corey.