BROCKTON – Council has selected the option that will see one accessible parking space at the post office moved to a new location where the sidewalk is sloped.
The accessible parking spot has been at the corner of Scott and Peter streets, where the sidewalk had been sloped for accessibility. The sidewalk is no longer sloped at that intersection, creating a challenge for those with mobility issues trying to get to the post office.
The middle of the sidewalk at 100 Scott St. is sloped in front of both the main entrance to the post office, and to the municipal office, making it a better location for the accessible parking spot.
The accessibility advisory committee had requested that up to three accessible spaces be created at the location, including one for a larger vehicle such as a van.
The municipality went to the public to find out what they thought and received 12 comments on the accessible parking spots. The general consensus was to relocate accessible parking to where the sidewalk is sloped, to provide better access. However, some of those who responded expressed concern that three spots may be too many, considering the shortage of parking in the area.
The report presented to council offered the choice between one accessible spot at the sloped area of sidewalk, or two accessible parking spots.
Elphick said he’d prefer one spot, saying there’d be concern if more than one spot were offered at that location.
Council voted in favour of one spot.
A bylaw will be brought forward at a future date to amend the municipality’s traffic and parking bylaw.
Budget consultation
The municipality is also offering Brockton residents a chance to have their say on the 2024 municipal budget, and has launched a survey, which closes at noon on Sept. 18. Responses will be anonymous.