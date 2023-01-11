Farm Management Canada celebrated ‘Farm Transition Appreciation Day’ (FTADay) on January 10th, to ‘encourage and celebrate the progress of Canada’s farmers.’
Farm Management Canada says it is devoted to developing and delivering advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success.
As a non-profit organization, it says, its programs and activities are made possible through support from sponsors and supporters.
A press handout by the organization said farmers needed to ‘come together to share stories, advice and encourage farmers through a national campaign using social media, agricultural media and offering learning events across Canada.’
It said this year’s theme, The Dawn of a New Generation, aimed at celebrating Canada’s farming future and the efforts underway to support the next generation of farmers.
It also urged the farmers, industry organizations, agribusinesses, governments and agricultural media across the country to share their farm transition success stories, tips, resources and tools.