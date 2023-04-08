Grey Highlands council has experienced the high cost of staying current in today’s technological world.
At its meeting on April 5, council approved spending $50,000 to upgrade the municipality’s computer servers. Council received a staff report outlining that it was recently discovered that the municipality’s computer servers were out of date and required replacement.
The report recommended spending $22,000 to replace the three oldest server computers. However, staff advised that all six of the municipality’s servers were getting long-in-the-tooth and would need to be upgraded.
Council went ahead and told staff to replace all six server units at an estimated cost of $50,000. The project will be funded from the office equipment reserve, which has a balance of just over $55,000.
“These servers do need to be replaced by the end of this year,” said Coun. Nadia Dubyk. “I’m not sure there are benefits if we wait.”
In her report on the issue, the deputy-clerk, Amanda Fines-VanAlstine said the upgrades are critical for the municipality’s computer system.
“Failure to upgrade these servers is already causing, and will continue to cause, compatibility issues with upgrading programs and software, or worse could cause complete failure of the program,” said Fines-VanAlstine.