The countdown is on to Canada Day, and volunteers behind the Drumheller Canada Day Parade are gearing up for a big turnout-of both viewers and participants-to kick off celebrations.
There were just shy of 50 registrations received by Monday afternoon, June 26, and parade volunteer organizer Cindy Thomas is hopeful they can reach at least 75 floats by Canada Day.
“This is a huge thing. People come from all over for our parade, and our Canada Day celebrations, and we just want it to be the best it can be,” Ms. Thomas tells the Mail.
As of Thursday, June 22, there were more floats registered compared to the same day for the last two years in a row-up by about 17 from 2022-and does not include first responders, such as Drumheller Fire and EMS who will also be participating in the parade.
Ms. Thomas also shares there will be “a huge surprise” this year, but was unable to share more details at this time.
The organizing committee is made up of a total of six volunteers, and additional volunteers will be spread out throughout the parade route to help keep everyone safe. Ms. Thomas says they have received plenty of positive feedback and comments from the community from people who are eagerly anticipating watching the parade.
“Come out, cheer loud. We’re going to try and slow (the parade) down. We just want everybody to come out, and have a great time. Drink lots of water, keep hydrated, and have fun!” she says.
Registrations are open online at drumhellerparade.org, and will also be available at the starting points; those participating are encouraged to have copies of their license and insurance on hand to make it easier for volunteers. Pre-parade starts at 9:50 a.m. sharp and participants are asked to begin lining up at designated spots between 10 Street and 17 Street.
The parade will then proceed at 10 a.m. along Riverside Drive East, north on 5 Street East before turning west on 3 Avenue West, then south on 1 Street West past the new downtown plaza, before finally turning east at Railway Avenue West.